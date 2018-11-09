L.A. Zoo Closes Amid Griffith Park Fire

Zoo staff tweeted that they "evacuated bird show animals & some smaller primates," but the LAFD confirms no mandatory evacuations have been ordered.

The Los Angeles Zoo is currently closed amid a fire in nearby Griffith Park on Friday morning, the L.A. Fire Department has confirmed.

Zoo staff tweeted at 8:40 a.m. local time that they were "preparing some animals for evacuation and hosing down the most vulnerable hillside areas," and that they would be following the recommendations of the fire department.

In a later set of tweets they said that animals and employees were safe and that "bird show animals & some smaller primates" had been evacuated, and that they would provide updates "when possible."

The LAFD says that the brush fire is now at 30 acres, in heavy brush that is difficult to navigate. However, as of 11:15 a.m., LAFD says the fire is 15 percent contained and the "forward progress of the fire has been stopped." They say that there are no evacuations underway at this time.

The alert adds, "No structures burned. Over 127 LAFD firefighters assigned with additional air and ground support (hand crews) from LACoFD."

According to the LAFD, one firefighter has been taken to the hospital with a "non-life threatening lower extremity injury."

The fire in Griffith Park comes the same day that mandatory evacuations were ordered for a fire in Malibu, a beachside community which many Hollywood celebrities call home.

Nov. 9, 11:15 a.m. Updated with one injury report.

Nov. 9, 10:59 a.m. Updated with 5 percent containment, and information about the zoo's evacuation.

Nov. 9, 10:08 a.m. Updated to include zoo's statement that animals and employees are safe.