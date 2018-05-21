L.A. Zoo's Beastly Ball Garners Support for Wildlife Conservation

The keepers of the Los Angeles Zoo ambled around holding zoo animals like birds of prey, snakes and rabbits to demonstrate the importance of wildlife conservation through personal interactions.

The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association hosted the 51st annual Beastly Ball on Saturday (also National Endangered Species Day) to raise funds for the Los Angeles Zoo’s goal of wildlife conservation, with guests such as Slash, Nancy Wilson, and Jack Hanna in attendance.

The Zoo is home to more than 60 endangered species including snow leopards, Sumatran tigers, lemurs and ocelots, and it raised more than $1.52 million through the ball in order to preserve threatened animals and habitats locally and globally. The ball featured an after-hours stroll through the zoo grounds with animal feedings, chats with the zoo keepers and personal interactions with some of the less dangerous animals like the domestic rabbit, flamingo and snake.

The zoo grounds were divided into five sections based on world geography and guests got the opportunity to experience the cuisine and animal experiences from each of these disparate locations. The settings included South America, Zoopendous Center, Rainforest of the Americas, Elephants of Asia Cambodia and the Treetops Terrace. Visitors were also able to witness zoo keepers feeding the more dangerous animals such as the jaguar, Asian elephant and Central American tapir.

The ball featured numerous food stalls with restaurants such as Smoke House, Bottlefish and the Los Angeles Zoo’s very own Taste of the Wild catering which included albacore tostadas, lobster corn dogs and more. As guests moved through the five sections of the Zoo, they were also able to participate in the two silent auctions, which were located at the Zoopendous Center and the Treetops Terrace. Some of the items included a Guns n’ Roses signed guitar, Dodgers Baseline tickets and L.A. Clippers floor seats.

A concert for conservation, headlined by rock icon Slash and rock group Roadcase Royale’s Wilson and Liv Warfield, topped off the evening. The concert also featured performances by guitarist Robert Randolph and the L.A. All-Star Band.

The main event was the presenting of the Tom Mankiewicz Leadership Award, which recognizes people in the entertainment industry who show leadership in local or global wildlife and environmental conservation. This year’s honoree was Hanna, animal conservationist and the director emeritus of Columbus Zoo and Aquarium. Hanna was responsible for transitioning the zoo from cage-like enclosures to habitat environments and began appearing on talk shows like Good Morning America, The Late Show with David Letterman, Ellen and more since 1983.

Hanna said he tries to educate people about wildlife conservation because of his love for animals. “The L.A. Zoo and I believe in the same motto – touch the heart and teach the mind,” Hanna said. “In other words, we aim to inspire people to love animals so that they care enough to save them.”