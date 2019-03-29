Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'A Star Is Born' Soundtrack Passes 1 Million in U.S. Sales

Gaga tallies her fourth million-selling album and first since 2011.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born soundtrack has surpassed 1 million copies sold in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music. Star sold 16,000 copies in the tracking week ending March 21, bringing the soundtrack’s cumulative sales sum to 1,003,000 after 24 weeks.

Gaga earns her fourth million-selling album, and her first to reach the million mark since May 2011, when Born This Way launched with 1.11 million sold in its first week. Born This Way has sold 2.43 million in total.

Gaga’s other million sellers: The Fame (4.83 million) and The Fame Monster (1.65 million).

The most recently released album before A Star Is Born to sell a million was another soundtrack: The Greatest Showman. It was released on Dec. 8, 2017 and reached the million mark in its 23rd week of release. Its total sales now stand at 1,682,000.

A Star Is Born has spun off the No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit "Shallow," which became Gaga's fourth leader on the list (and Cooper's first). She had last reigned with "Born This Way" in 2011.

A Star Is Born continues to be the top-selling album of 2019, with 298,000 copies sold. Just five albums have cleared 100,000 copies sold so far this year. Comparatively, at this point a year ago (week ending March 22, 2018), 10 albums had each sold 100,000 copies, with The Greatest Showman leading the pack with 624,000 sold.

This article was originally published by Billboard.