Lady Gaga Calls Out Trump, Government Shutdown During Vegas Show

The singer also took aim at Vice President Mike Pence, whose wife is under fire for accepting a job at a school that excludes LGBT children.

Lady Gaga took a moment out of her residency in Las Vegas on Saturday night to address the government shutdown and call out President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

The singer paused during her performance of "Million Reasons," saying, "If the fucking president of the United States could please put our government back ... there are people who live paycheck to paycheck and need their money."

Gaga then took aim at Pence, whose wife Karen is under fire for accepting a job at a school that excludes LGBT children, adding, "And to Mike Pence, who thinks it's acceptable that his wife works at a school that bans LGBTQ — you're wrong. You say we should not discriminate against Christianity. You are the worst representation of what it means to be a Christian. I am a Christian woman, and what I do know about Christianity is that we bear no prejudice and everybody is welcome. So you can take all that disgrace, Mr. Pence, and you can look yourself in the mirror and you'll find it right there."

Watch the video, below.

A version of this article originally appeared on Billboard.com.