Lady Gaga Drops "Stupid Love," First Solo Single In Three Years

The single was released with an accompanied music video, in which Gaga portrays a pink-haired extraterrestrial beauty seeking love.

She's back.

After years of waiting and speculation over when she'll release new music, Lady Gaga finally unveiled "Stupid Love," her first solo single in three years.

The single was released with an accompanied music video, in which Gaga portrays a pink-haired extraterrestrial beauty seeking love.

"Stupid Love" follows 2017's "The Cure," and her work on A Star Is Born. Though Little Monsters know a new album is on its way, Gaga has yet to give any information about LG6's release.

In the meantime, listen to "Stupid Love" and watch the video below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.