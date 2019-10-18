Lady Gaga Falls Off Stage in Arms of Fan at Vegas Show

Gaga assured the crowd that "everything's OK" after the two tumbled several feet to the floor and told the concertgoer who was carrying her that it wasn't his fault.

There was a scary moment at Lady Gaga's Enigma show Thursday night (Oct. 17) in Las Vegas when a Little Monster named Jack lifted her up, then dropped her when the two went tumbling off the stage. In video of the incident posted on Twitter, Gaga is seen smiling as Jack hoists her up onto his hips, only to slip off the stage seconds later, sending the two tumbling several feet to the floor.

Lady Gaga fell off stage tonight during #Enigma



Thankfully, she is fine & continued on with the show. pic.twitter.com/bxyePEA1e1 — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) October 18, 2019

The scary moment came after Gaga invited Jack onto the stage and they shared a sweet hug, and despite the fall, Gaga assured the crowd afterward that "everything's OK," telling Jack it wasn't his fault and asking him if he was OK. She then invited him to sit down on her piano bench. "That was a fall!" she said. "Can you promise me something, can you just forgive yourself right now for that happening?"

Gaga assured Jack it wasn't the first time she's fallen off stage, recalling a time she stage dived and just fell flat, and then comparing the pair to Rose and Jack from Titanic before expertly segueing into "Million Reasons."

"I think that's amazing! 11 years and we fucking love each other so much that we fell off the damn stage ... we're like Rose and Jack from Titanic" - Lady Gaga #ENIGMA pic.twitter.com/gc3X1d4I4X — Ryan | Lady Gaga (@ryanleejohnson) October 18, 2019

Gaga also warned everyone to not be mean to Jack on the Internet. "I'm going to be very upset with each and every one of them," she warned. "It's complicated being up here."

"And if anybody on the internet is mean to you tomorrow about this then I'm going to be very upset with each and every one of them." - Lady Gaga tonight at #ENIGMA moments after falling off stage with a fan pic.twitter.com/0wTC1sTMo5 — Ryan | Lady Gaga (@ryanleejohnson) October 18, 2019

At press time a spokesperson for Gaga could not be reached for comment on whether she suffered any injuries in the fall. The singer didn't comment about the incident, but did post an image of her grueling postshow rehab routine, which includes a five- to 10-minute ice bath, followed by a 20-minute hot bath and another 20-minute stint in a compression suit packed with ice packs.

Gaga is slated to take the stage at the Park Theater at the Park MGM Las Vegas again Saturday night (Oct. 19).

