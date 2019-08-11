Lady Gaga to Fund Classrooms in Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy After Mass Shootings

"14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso, and 23 classrooms in Gilroy will now have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life," the singer wrote in an emotional Facebook post.

Lady Gaga is doing her part to help after the recent mass shootings in Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy, announcing on Facebook that she will be partnering with DonorsChoose to fund 162 classrooms in the cities.

"My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve," she wrote. "Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves. Today, I find hope in the work of DonorsChoose.org and I’m proud to partner with them and with Born This Way Foundation to fully fund the classroom project needs in Dayton, OH, El Paso, TX, and Gilroy, CA. 14 classrooms in Dayton, 125 classrooms in El Paso, and 23 classrooms in Gilroy will now have access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life."

The singer also stressed the importance of seeking help in coping with the tragedies, reminding fans that "surviving and recovering from these tragedies also means prioritizing your mental health and checking in on your loved ones."

"If you’re struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don’t be scared to ask for help, I beg you. If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it’s ok to not be ok, and listen to them. We cannot turn away from ourselves. We cannot turn away from our loved ones. We need each other. Don’t turn away."

Read Lady Gaga's Facebook post in full below.

