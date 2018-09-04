Lady Gaga, Harrison Ford to Be Honored by SAG-AFTRA Foundation

The singer and actor will receive this year's Artists Inspiration Awards at a November ceremony.

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation said Tuesday that Lady Gaga and Harrison Ford will receive this year's Artists Inspiration Awards, which will be handed out at the third annual Patron of the Artists Awards in November.

The foundation honors two artists each year "who have used their platform to advance humanitarian and philanthropic causes." Previous recipients include Leonardo DiCaprio, Lionel Ritchie and Kate Winslet.

The ceremony will be held Nov. 8 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

"We are honored to recognize two of the most iconic and beloved artists worldwide who have not only made indelible impacts on our culture and the arts, but who have chosen to use their influence to make a difference for others," SAG-AFTRA Foundation board president JoBeth Williams said.

As Founder of Born This Way Foundation, Gaga has worked to destigmatize mental health. She also has supported charities including the American Red Cross, the National Alliance to End Homelessness, Re*Generation, the MAC AIDS Fund and Haiti disaster relief.

Gaga next stars in Bradley Cooper's directorial debut, A Star Is Born, in which she plays the lead alongside Cooper.

For more than 25 years, Ford has championed the environment through his support of Conservation International, where he currently serves as vice chairman of the board of directors. Conservation International is a nonprofit group that protects biodiversity in trouble spots internationally. In addition, Ford has actively supported charities including Riverkeeper, Young Eagles, EarthShare and Restore Hetch Hetchy.

Ford next voices a role in the animated feature Secret Life of Pets 2 and also will reprise his role of Indiana Jones in the franchise's fifth film, with Steven Spielberg directing.

The Patron of the Artists Awards benefits the SAG-AFTRA Foundation's vital assistance and performers programs for SAG-AFTRA artists, as well as its children’s literacy program Storyline Online.