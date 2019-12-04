Lady Gaga to Headline AT&T TV Super Saturday Night in Miami

The superstar is set to perform at the iconic event's 10th anniversary, which will take place the night before the Super Bowl at Island Gardens' Meridian.

The newly named AT&T TV Super Saturday Night is headed to Miami next year, and what better way to celebrate the Super Bowl than with a performance from Lady Gaga?

That's right, the superstar will be headlining the iconic event's 10th anniversary, which is scheduled for the night before the Super Bowl at Island Gardens' Meridian.

“I’ve had some incredible experiences performing at the Super Bowl,” Lady Gaga, who performed at the game's halftime show in 2017, said in a press statement. “And am very excited to join the party again this year headlining AT&T TV Super Saturday Night!”

“Year after year, in cities all across the country, we’ve built specially curated venues from the ground up to provide both our mega-star performers and their adoring fans a one-night-only concert experience they will not forget. And this year will be no different,” said Valerie Vargas, senior vp, advertising and creative services, AT&T. “In Miami, we’re going to go big and bold — two words synonymous with Lady Gaga. Over the course of her career, she has undoubtedly delivered the most epic performances that have defined a generation.”

Tickets for the Feb. 1 event will go on sale Tuesday (Dec. 10) at 10 a.m. ET here. For those who can't make it out to Miami, AT&T TV Super Saturday Night will be live-streamed at twitter.com/ItsOnATT.

This article was originally published by Billboard.