Lady Gaga Kicks Off Second Act in Vegas With a Quartet of High-Drama Costumes

Lady Gaga steps out in new costumes for her new Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano show in Las Vegas.

The 'Lady Gaga: Jazz and Piano' show debuted with costumes designed by Gaga's sister Natali, Schiaparelli and Ralph Lauren.

Three weeks after the debut of her highly anticipated show Enigma, Lady Gaga premiered the second component of her Las Vegas residency, Lady Gaga Jazz & Piano, on Sunday night. The show is meant to feel a bit more intimate, with a combination of standards from the American songbook and stripped-down versions of the six-time Grammy winner’s hits. Fans of Gaga’s style, however, shouldn’t fret, as her costumes are just as maximalist as the looks featured in Enigma.

Backed by a 30-piece orchestra, Gaga kicked off the 20-song show in a fringed, beaded gown by her sister, designer Natali Germanotta, and topped the look with a dramatic headpiece by Jakarta-based Rinaldy Yunardi, who also has crafted dazzling millinery for Katy Perry, Janet Jackson and Dita Von Teese.

Sunday’s opening night included a surprise appearance by long-time collaborator Tony Bennett, and for this reunion Gaga changed into custom Ralph Lauren — a nude-toned, long-sleeved gown that featured more than 53,000 Swarovski micro-crystals and 250 rock crystals, paired with a white feather cape.

Gaga’s team, which includes Germanotta and fellow designer Nicola Formichetti, also reached out to Schiaparelli. For the show’s third act, the Paris-based label, overseen by design director Bertrand Guyon, crafted a strapless haute-couture gown in black velvet and a dramatic floor-length cape of silk faille in the house’s signature shade of “shocking” pink.

For the finale of Jazz & Piano, Gaga again looked to Lauren, this time in a black lamé tuxedo jumpsuit with a white piqué bib tuxedo shirt. The custom design features a detachable tiered skirt of iridescent silk organza and tulle, embellished with more than 7,500 Swarovski crystals and finished with a black Swarovski-crystal belt.

Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency in the 5,200-seat Park Theater at the Park MGM premiered on Dec. 28 and she’s scheduled to perform 23 Enigma shows and nine Jazz & Piano shows through 2019, though additional dates could be added based on ticket demand and her schedule. She originally was set to perform only four Jazz & Piano evenings, but five additional dates were announced in December.