Lady Gaga to Perform at 2020 MTV VMAs

The singer joins BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO as performers for the Aug. 30 show, which will feature outdoor performances throughout New York City.

Lady Gaga is set to perform at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

The singer, who released the album Chromatica earlier this year, announced the news on her Instagram page on Thursday. It will mark the world premiere televised performance of her latest release and Gaga's first return to the VMAs stage since 2013.

Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga lead this year’s nominations with nine nods each, followed by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations apiece.

Gaga and Grande's collaboration "Rain on Me" is up for video of the year, song of the year, best collaboration, best pop, best cinematography, best visual effects and best choreography. Gaga is also up for artist of the year and best quarantine performance for "Smile" from One World: Together at Home.

She joins previously announced performers including BTS, Doja Cat, J Balvin, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Maluma and CNCO. Keke Palmer will host the show, which airs live Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET (tape-delayed PT).

This year’s VMAs will feature outdoor performances throughout New York City to pay tribute to the area hit significantly hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic this spring.

Bruce Gillmer and Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic are executive producers for the 2020 VMAs. Barb Bialkowski is co-executive producer.