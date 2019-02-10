Grammys: Lady Gaga Performs "Shallow" Without Bradley Cooper

Cooper, who duets with Gaga on the smash hit, did not attend the Grammys as he was representing 'A Star Is Born' at the BAFTA Awards in London.

Taking the stage in a sparkly blue jumpsuit, Lady Gaga brought a rock-tinged version of "Shallow" to the Grammys.

The superstar sang the whole song, typically a duet, herself, while head banging and dancing around the stage with a jewel-encrusted microphone stand. Channeling her A Star Is Born persona Ally, she sang directly into the camera while Mark Ronson, who co-wrote the song, played guitar. Writers Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt were also part of her band onstage.

Bradley Cooper, who sings with Gaga on the smash hit, was not present at the Grammy Awards as he was representing A Star Is Born at the BAFTA Awards in London, where the film was up for seven awards and the film won the award for best original song.

Gaga was up for five awards at the award show, with four nominations for "Shallow" (record of the year, song of the year, best pop duo/group performance and best song written for visual media) and one for the song "Joanne" (best pop solo performance). She racked up two wins before the telecast even aired, with best song for visual media and best pop solo performance. She also took home the first award of the live show, sharing best pop duo ("Shallow") with Cooper.

Ronson, a five-time Grammy winner, is nominated three times this year: song of the year ("Shallow"), best song written for visual media ("Shallow") and best dance recording ("Silk City" by Dua Lipa feat. Diplo and Ronson).

Although Cooper was not a part of the Grammy performance, he is set to join Lady Gaga at the Oscars for a live rendition of the song. The two recently performed "Shallow" together at one of her Las Vegas residency shows, when the actor and director made a surprise appearance.

