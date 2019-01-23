SAG Awards: Lady Gaga, Rami Malek, Chadwick Boseman, More Stars Set to Present

Angela Bassett, Bradley Cooper, Adam Driver, Sam Elliott, Henry Golding, Ben Hardy, Ken Jeong, Gwilym Lee, Joe Mazzello, John David Washington, Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh will also take the stage to present.

The first batch of presenters has been announced for the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Bradley Cooper, Adam Driver, Sam Elliott, Lady Gaga, Henry Golding, Ben Hardy, Ken Jeong, Gwilym Lee, Rami Malek, Joe Mazzello, John David Washington, Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh will take the stage during the show on Sunday night.

Lady Gaga, Cooper and Elliott are nominated in the outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture category for A Star Is Born. They will be competing in the category against Boseman and Bassett, among others, for Black Panther, Driver and Washington for BlackKklansman, Malek, Hardy, Lee and Mazello for Bohemian Rhapsody and Golding, Jeong, Wu and Yeoh for Crazy Rich Asians.

Lady Gaga is nominated in the outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role category, while Cooper, Malek and Washington are competing in the outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role category.

Meanwhile, Driver and Elliott are both nominated in the outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role category.

It was previously announced that Alan Alda will receive the lifetime achievement award during the ceremony. Tom Hanks is set to present that honor.

Megan Mullally will host the awards show. The 2019 SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The broadcast will air simultaneously on TBS and TNT.