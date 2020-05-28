Lady Gaga Releases New Album, 'Chromatica'

The 16-track album marks the singer's return to pop, seven years after her third studio 'Artpop' hit the music world.

Little Monsters, the time has come. After getting rescheduled from its original April 10 release date due to COVID-19, Lady Gaga's Chromatica arrived on Friday.

The 16-track album is Mother Monster's return to pop, seven years after her third studio Artpop hit the music world. Chromatica is filled with synth-filled, dance-y tunes like previously released singles "Stupid Love," "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande and "Sour Candy" with Blackpink.

On top of those high-profile collaborations, the album also features "Sine From Above" with Gaga's longtime friend Elton John.

The album also features a number of producers, like BloodPop and Tchami, who she's worked with before, plus Max Martin, Sophie, Justin Tranter and Boyz Noise. Gaga even told Zane Lowe that she let as many producers work on her album as she could, saying, "Literally nobody cared who put their fingerprints on it, as long as it was the dopest thing that we could give the world and that it was meaningful, authentic and completely me."

Welcome to the world of Chromatica. Listen below.

