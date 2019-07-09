Lady Gaga Teases New Beauty Brand Haus Laboratories

Products will be available for pre-order on Monday.

Is Lady Gaga going to be the next Rihanna? Not Rihanna, nine-time Grammy winner, but Rihanna, global beauty and fashion mogul.

The "Born This Way" singer is preparing to dive into the beauty space with the launch of her beauty line Haus Laboratories, so named to fit with her Haus of Gaga creative team. It comes after Rihanna debuted her Fenty Beauty company in September 2017 and went on to team with luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy fashion to launch her Fenty fashion brand in May with an initial pop-up shop in Paris.

On Tuesday, Gaga entered the game by debuting her first promo video for the cosmetics brand. In the "Our Haus. Your Rules." video, Gaga proclaims, "The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand. But that’s too bad. They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at Haus Laboratories, we say beauty is how you see yourself."

Available for pre-order next Monday, products worn in the video include lip gloss, black eyeliner and glitter eyeshadow. Business of Fashion reports that Gaga has chosen Amazon as her retail partner for $49 kits, while The Hollywood Reporter revealed in February that Lightspeed Venture partner Nicole Quinn is an investor. THR has reached out to Gaga's rep for comment.

Gaga filed for trademark of Haus Beauty in February 2018, after previously filing for Monster for cosmetics in 2010 and Haus Laboratories in 2012 under Ate My Heart Inc. The Haus Beauty trademark includes foundations, cheek colors, eyebrow colors, lipsticks, lip glosses, lip liners, eyeliners, eyeshadow, fragrances, cleansers, skin toners, moisturizers, hand creams, massage oils, highlighter, bronzer, scrubs, lotions, nail polish and self tanners.

The musician on Tuesday wrote on social media: "When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup. I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true."

Quinn told THR, "[Gaga] is so passionate about this. She spends many hours a day calling not just the management team in the company but everybody, discussing the product and having them over to her house to brainstorm."

If Fenty is any indication (with items from foundation to lingerie selling out), Gaga's Haus Laboratories will be red-hot. The pop star, currently in residency at Las Vegas, has gained more attention from the fashion industry in the past year thanks to her A Star is Born press tour, for which she wore designer gowns by Valentino, Armani, Ralph and Russo, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Dior, Marc Jacobs and more. As a result, her stylists Tom Eerebout and Sandra Amador clocked in at No. 1 on THR's Most Powerful Stylists in Hollywood list for 2019.

And at the 2019 Met Gala, where Rihanna usually reigns, Gaga stole the spotlight in her absence, giving a performance while revealing a whopping four looks by her former stylist, designer Brandon Maxwell. As for her beauty look, the Oscar winner donned giant foil eyelashes, which has some fans speculating that they will be part of her Haus Laboratories collection.

Throughout her career, Gaga's outrageous fashion and beauty choices have remained a large part of her brand and image, with her private fashion collection (yes, including the meat dress) going on display in May in Las Vegas. Her Enigma residency was extended in June to last through spring 2020.