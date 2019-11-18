Lady Gaga Was a Bridesmaid at Makeup Artist Sarah Tanno's Wedding

The superstar was on hand for the Mexico-set festivities for Tanno, the global artistry director of Gaga's Haus Laboratories.

Lady Gaga took to social media on Saturday to share photos of herself as a bridesmaid in her makeup artist's wedding.

On her Instagram story, the superstar posted a number of snaps wearing a romantic, pink bridesmaid dress (and matching hair) at the Mexico-set nuptials for her longtime makeup artist Sarah Tanno and now-husband Tim Stewart.

"Two of my best friends @sarahtannonmakeup @timstewart just got married. Time to party!" the popstar wrote in one beachside pic as she posed her bouquet in front of a breathtaking sunset.

The new bride — who helped Gaga develop her new Haus Laboratories beauty brand and serves as global artistry director — also shared a snap of her entire bridal party during the weekend at Cabo Azul Resort. "What a perfect rehearsal dinner under the stars with all my besties. My bridal party!" she captioned the photo, showing Gaga outfitted in a flowing black dress, giant white hoops and her neon pink hair up in a casual bun.

Other wedding attendees included Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson; Riawna Capri, the hairstylist to Taylor Swift and Megan Rapinoe; Hailey Bieber's hairstylist Florido Basallo; Gaga's fashion stylists Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout; Gaga's sister Natali Germanotta; the singer's chef Bo O'Connor; Gaga's bass player Jonny Good; makeup artist Phuong Tran; makeup artist Denika Bedrossian; designer Scott Studenberg; dancer Montana Efaw; and bridesmen including Gaga's manager Bobby Campbell and hairstylist Fredric Aspiras.

Capri styled Tanno's hair for the wedding, writing on Instagram, "It is an honor to be asked to do someone's hair for their special day, not just another job. It is an honor to create the shape around the face that will last a life time in photos." Tanno chose a custom dress with cape by Enaura Bridal with flower bouquets by Lola Del Campo.

Check out Gaga as a bridesmaid below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.com.