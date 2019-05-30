Lady Gaga's Private Fashion Collection Goes on Display in Las Vegas

About 40 items will rotate through her 'Enigma' residency exhibit, including the infamous meat dress.

The meat dress returns. Lady Gaga spent the past year upping the glam for her red carpet looks while promoting A Star is Born with Bradley Cooper — she turned heads in her pink feathered flamingo Valentino dress at the Venice Film Festival and showed off a $30 million diamond at the Oscars that was last worn by Audrey Hepburn. At the Met Gala in May, the singer performed in an over-the-top display by changing into a whopping four looks by designer Brandon Maxwell for the “Camp” theme, complete with giant foil lashes.

Now it’s back to her roots; Lady Gaga is putting her private fashion collection on display for her return to her Las Vegas residency Enigma at the Park MGM on Thursday. Open at noon, the Haus of Gaga Las Vegas exhibit showcases about 40 items — clothing and accessories — on a rotating basis from Gaga's personal closet of wild costumes.

The Las Vegas Strip will be home to the infamous meat dress, turned into jerky since she wore the edible ensemble to 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. “It’s been dried and we’ve preserved it all this time, but it has another life now in this experience, all of these clothes do,” said Gaga's former stylist Nicola Formichetti to Vogue. Formichetti curated the ensembles for the exhibition, though she is currently styled by duo Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, who clocked in at No. 1 on The Hollywood Reporter’s top 25 stylists list in 2019.

I’m very excited to bring Haus history to Las Vegas at #HausOfGagaLV at @parkmgm curated by @formichetti! The experience opens at 12pm tomorrow pic.twitter.com/4KgBRZ1Des — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) May 30, 2019

Among the pieces on rotation are her cigarette glasses from the “Telephone” music video, her 2010 Grammys dress by Armani featuring glittered purple rings for a spacey vibe, the bodysuit from her 2017 Super Bowl halftime show, the bloody bodysuit from performing “Paparazzi” at the 2009 Video Music Awards, a Versace gown from the 2012 Presidential inauguration, a lacy Alexander McQueen outfit from her music video for “Alejandro" and jeans and a tee worn by Ally in A Star is Born.

“This has been a dream of ours for a long time. We’ve always wanted to do something like this and create a space where all of the outfits and shoes and masks and wigs could all live together in a single place for fans to enjoy," Formichetti told Vogue.

Gaga's Enigma residency runs through Nov. 8.