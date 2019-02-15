'Pose' Writer, Michael B. Jordan's Producing Partner Join GLAAD's Board of Directors

Our Lady J, Alana Mayo, and Jordan Fudge announced as new members of GLAAD's National Board of Directors.

GLAAD — the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy group — has announced three new additions to its national board of directors: Pose writer-producer Our Lady J, Michael B. Jordan's producing partner Alana Mayo, and venture capitalist Jordan Fudge.

“GLAAD’s board of directors are leaders in media and business who work tirelessly to advance GLAAD and advise us on our mission of leveraging the media to accelerate LGBTQ acceptance,” said GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “Our newest board members bring skilled expertise into the power of media and storytelling, and a passion for diverse LGBTQ images.”

Originally a singer-songwriter, Our Lady J became the first out trans woman to be nominated for a Writer’s Guild Award in 2016 for her work on Transparent. She then segued to her role on Ryan Murphy’s groundbreaking FX series Pose, which boasts the largest cast of transgender actors and talent in TV history.

Mayo, who is engaged to Emmy winning multi-hyphenate Lena Waithe, leads production at Michael B. Jordan’s production company, Outlier Society, which recently signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros. as well as Amazon. Under Mayo’s leadership, the studio became one of the first in the industry to adopt inclusion riders — a measure which guarantees diversity in both its casts and crews.

Previously an analyst at 20th Century Fox Television, Fudge is founding partner at the internet and software-focused venture capital firm Sinai Ventures. He also serves on the Metropolitan Opera’s board of directors.