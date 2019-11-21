Laemmle Music Hall Theatre in Beverly Hills Closing Down

The tiny arthouse circuit has operated the 82-year-old cinema for 45 years.

The 82-year-old Music Hall Theatre in Beverly Hills is closing down.

The Laemmle Theatre chain — devoted to showcasing arthouse and foreign-language fare — announced that the art deco cinema will cease screening movies on Thursday. The eight other Laemmle locations in the Los Angeles area presently remain open for business, according to the company's website.

Earlier this year, Laemmle filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after declaring it is holding more than $290 million in debt. It bought the Music Hall, which first opened for business in 1937, in the mid-1970s. It was renovated and split into three auditoriums.

“It has been my family’s privilege to operate the Music Hall for 45 years but it’s time to end our stewardship," Laemmle Theatres President Greg Laemmle said in a post on the location's website.

The posting on the Music Hall website added there is "a distinct possibility of a renaissance, and movies and moviegoers will return to 9036 Wilshire Boulevard, but if it happens it will be after a hiatus and with different operators."

Greg Laemmle couldn't immediately reached for further comment.