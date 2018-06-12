Brush Fire Threatening Homes in L.A.'s Benedict Canyon

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire covered 10 acres and a number of homes in the area are under "immediate threat."

A brush fire swept through the Benedict Canyon area of West Los Angeles on Tuesday.

The fire is currently burning south of Yoakum Dr and north of Portola drive, moving toward Benedict Canyon Drive.

An affluent area, Benedict Canyon is home to the $1 billion The Vineyard property, as well as the 1960s home of director Roman Polanski and then-wife Sharon Tate where the actress was murdered by members of the Charles Manson "family."

LAFD air support has been seen in the area attempting to put out the flames.

LAFD captain Branden Silverman announced on Twitter that evacuations were taking place along San Ysidro Dr. between Milboro Pl. and and Beeson Dr., including Beeson Dr. and Milboro Pl. west of San Ysidro. UCLA's Wooden Center will serve as the evac center.

Over 150 firefighters have been assigned to battle the blaze, with more being added.

As of late afternoon, the fire had spread to an estimated 32 acres with potential of reaching 60 acres.

No injuries have been reported.