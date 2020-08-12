Lake Hughes Fire Burns Over 10,000 Acres in Angeles National Forest

The Lake Fire sends a plume of smoke over the Angeles National Forest

There is currently 0 percent containment, while the cause of the fire has not been determined.

A brush fire erupted on Wednesday afternoon at approximately 3:40 p.m. in the Angeles National Forest, quickly growing to 10,000 acres and prompting road closures and mandatory evacuation orders for nearby residents.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire is located near Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road and is being serviced by over 10 fire engines in addition to Culver City, Santa Monica and Beverly Hills Fire Departments and Angeles National Forest crews.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, though high temperatures were recorded in the area. There is currently 0 percent containment of the fire, according to the USDA Forest Service, and several structures threatened.

Media crews have been cleared from the area in order for fire crews to move freely.

There have been no reported injuries or property damages. An evacuation shelter has been set up at Highland High School Palmdale.

More to come.