Lakeith Stanfield to Star in 'Notes From a Young Black Chef' for A24

The actor will also executive produce the movie adaptation of 'Top Chef' contestant Kwame Onwuachi's memoir.

Lakeith Stanfield is set to topline the movie adaptation of Kwame Onwuachi's memoir Notes From a Young Black Chef.

Stanfield, whose feature credits include roles in Get Out, Sorry to Bother You, Dope and Straight Outta Compton, will also executive produce the film to be financed by A24 after it optioned the book rights.

Notes From a Young Black Chef, co-written with Joshua David Stein, recounts African-Nigerian Onwuachi growing up in the Bronx and as a boy being sent to Africa by his family because of a troubled youth, and when older breaking out of a dangerous downward spiral by finding work as a chef on board a Deepwater Horizon cleanup ship.

He then trained in classical French cuisine at the Culinary Institute of America, and in the kitchens of top American restaurants, including New York's Eleven Madison Park and Per Se. Onwuachi also appeared as a contestant on Top Chef.

As a young chef, Onwuachi had to grapple with being a person of color in the world of fine dining and his first restaurant closing mere months after opening when he was just 26. Onwuachi recently won the 2019 James Beard Award for Rising Chef of the Year.

Randy McKinnon will pen the screen adaptation of the memoir, while Stephen Love will produce and Colin Stark will executive produce along with Onwuachi, who is now 29.

There is no word yet on additional casting or a director attached to the movie adaptation.

