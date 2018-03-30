Lakeith Stanfield in Talks to Join Gina Rodriguez in Rom-Com 'Someone Great'

The Netflix feature will also star Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise.

Lakeith Stanfield is in talks to join Gina Rodriguez in the Netflix rom-com Someone Great.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson wrote and will direct the feature that centers on a woman (Rodriguez) who, after a heart-wrenching breakup, decides to seek adventure in New York City with her two best friends before she moves across the country for her dream job.

Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise will star as Rodriguez's onscreen friends, with Stanfield playing her ex-boyfriend.

Paul Feig and Jessie Henderson of Feigco are producing the movie, as are Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron of Likely Story. Rodriguez is also producing via her shingle, I Can & I Will Productions.

Someone Great marks the fifth Netflix project for Stanfield, following the anime adaptation Death Note and the upcoming drama Come Sunday. He can currently be seen on the second season of Donald Glover's FX series, Atlanta, and is theater-bound with Boots Riley's Sorry to Bother You.

Stanfield is repped by CAA and Stark Management.