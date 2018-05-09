L'Amour Galore: Inside Dior's Annual Cannes Dinner

Love was in the air as the fashion house transformed Cannes' famed Chateau de la Colle Noire into a celebration of all things beautiful, including an "edible rose" concocted by superstar chef Jean Imbert.

Festival first-timers Zoey Deutch and Amandla Stenberg made the trek to the South of France to attend what has quickly become a hot ticket for the beauty set: Dior’s annual dinner at the famed Chateau de la Colle Noire in the hills beyond Cannes. The occasion was to celebrate the house’s iconic Miss Dior fragrance.

France’s biggest rock star chef Jean Imbert (so famous he sits next to Isabelle Huppert in the front row at Paris Fashion Week), took time off from prepping his upcoming New York restaurant Encore to create a menu that took farm-to-table to the extreme — starting with a deliciously deceptive “earth” course that included an edible rose. “It took me four courses to realize that we were eating our way through the flower,” joked Deutch, the perfect budding fashionista in a Dior white wool and silk crepe dress with “Diorquake” belt, J’adior shoes and a black J’adior bag. “It’s so beautiful I can’t stand it,” said Deutch.

Sternberg stunned in red (Dior silk blouse and red wool pleated skirt paired with a Dior shoes and a “DiorAddict” bag). Dior, which purchased the property in 2014 and redecorated in Christian Dior’s style (complete with portraits of friends Pablo Picasso and Henri Matisse on the walls), dotted the property with fresh flowers picked before 10 a.m. from the property’s nearby rose farm.

