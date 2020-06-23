Lana Condor to Star in Rom-Com 'Moonshot' for Greg Berlanti, HBO Max

The project, which has a sci-fi twist, will be set on a terraformed Mars.

Lana Condor has set her follow-up role to the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise. The actress will star in Moonshot, a rom-com with a sci-fi twist that is in development at HBO Max, with Greg Berlanti attached to produce.

Moonshot is set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others.

Condor will star as focused and buttoned-up college student, Sophie. She is a woman with a plan — or at least, she was before her boyfriend Calvin moved to Mars, and she decided to go after him.

Chris Winterbauer will make his feature debut on the project, with Max Taxe set to write the screenplay.

Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce via Berlanti Productions, along with Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin of Entertainment 360. Mike McGrath of Berlanti Productions will serve as executive producer.

Moonshot will be one of four films Berlanti Productions will make with HBO Max, their first being UnPregnant. Berlanti is also attached to produce the streamer's adaptation of the New York Times best-selling young-adult novel The Gentleman’s Guide to Vice and Virtue.

Condor, repped by ICM and Goodman Genow, will next be seen in the third and final To All the Boys film, titled To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean. Her other feature credits include Alita: Battle Angelis and X-Men: Apocalypse.