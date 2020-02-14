Lana Condor Teases Third and Final 'To All the Boys' Film

"What I love about the third movie is she fully comes into her own. It’s a full beginning, middle, end," Condor tells The Hollywood Reporter of the last film in the Netflix trilogy.

The anticipated sequel of Netflix's To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before made its debut on Feb. 12, and as viewers see Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) become a real couple, one of the recipients of her old love letters, John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), enters the picture to shake things up.

Condor sat down with The Hollywood Reporter In Studio to talk about To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, and how Lara Jean has evolved from the first film.

"I definitely think that she's grown from the first one, but she's still finding herself, and as all of us humans do, we continue to find ourselves for the rest of our lives," she said of her character.

"She's becoming more confident, but she's trying to figure out how to communicate. You know, in the middle of the movie, I just wanted to scream at her and be like, 'Just tell them,' but that's the lesson we’re trying to teach. It's really hard to have these tough conversations and to communicate. But ultimately, being truthful and straightforward is the way to go."

The third film in the series, To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, has already wrapped filming, and will follow Lara Jean and Peter during their senior year of high school. No release date has been set for the film.

Condor teased: "It's her senior year, so she's trying to figure out actually what she's going to do for her future, like making choices for what’s right for you versus what you want in the moment because you want to stay with someone. That's super difficult, right?"

She continued: "What I can say is she faces some real, real life choices. What I love about the third movie is she fully comes into her own. It's a full beginning, middle, end, and for me, that was great as an actor because I had all the time in the world to play and to grow and to feel good with the way that we ended things."

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is streaming on Netflix.

