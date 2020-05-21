Lana Del Rey Calls Out Double Standards, Criticism She Glamorizes Abuse

The alternative pop singer cited chart-topping songs by Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj and others about "being sexy, wearing no clothes, f---ing, cheating, etc."

Lana Del Rey’s next album will drop Sept. 5. And if her latest Instagram post is a strong indication, she has no shortage of inspiration.

The alternative pop singer shared a lengthy post Thursday (May 21), in which she took on haters, critics, hypocrites and misogynists. And took pause to share details on her next album, the followup to 2019's Norman F---ing Rockwell.

In a statement posted to her Instagram account, the “Summertime Sadness” singer wrote: “Now that Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyonce have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, f---ing, cheating, etc – can I please go back to singing about being embodied, feeling beautiful by being in love even if the relationship is not perfect, or dancing for money – or whatever I want - without being crucified or saying that I’m glamorizing abuse?”

Del Rey takes a stand on “female writers and alt-singers” who accuse her glamorizing abuse “when in reality," she continues, "I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent abusive relationships all over the world."

She continues, “With all of the topics women are finally allowed to explore I just want to say over the last ten years I think it’s pathetic that my minor lyrical exploration detailing my sometimes submissive or passive roles in my relationships has often made people say I’ve set women back hundreds of years.”

There’s clearly no shortage of ammunition for her next projects, which she mentions in the final stanza. “Anyways,” she writes, “none of this has anything to do about much but I’ll be detailing some of my feelings in my next two books of poetry (mostly the second one) with Simon and Schuster. Yes I’m still making personal reparations with the proceeds of the book to my choice of Native American foundations which I’m very happy about. And I’m sure there will be tinges of what I’ve been pondering in my new album,” which is set for Sept. 5.”

Norman F---ing Rockwell, her sixth studio album, peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Jack Antonoff produced and co-wrote the album and, judging by a followup post on Instagram, he’s making music remotely with Del Rey.

