Lana Del Rey Cancels Israel Performance

The singer confirmed her exit on her social media Friday.

Lana Del Rey will no longer perform at Israel’s Meteor Festival, as she announced on her social media Friday morning.

The singer, who was expected to perform on Sept. 7, cancelled her appearance, citing her desire to treat her fans “equally.”

Writing on her social media, the singer said that she was confirmed to perform in both Palestine and Israel but it is impossible to “line up both visits with such short notice.”

Del Rey’s appearance would’ve marked her first time performing in the country, after cancelling a previous engagement in 2014.

This is not the first star to make headlines with a cancellation. Back in April, Natalie Portman also made waves when she cancelled her trip to Israel to receive the Genesis Prize, which honors notable individuals "who inspire others through their dedication to the Jewish community and Jewish values." The organization then canceled its annual June ceremony in Israel after Portman's decision to not take part.

In December, Lorde also canceled a planned concert in Tel Aviv amid protests for artists to boycott performing in the country. Radiohead faced similar backlash last year ahead of a show in Israel.