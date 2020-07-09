Lana Del Rey to Release Book of Poetry

A spoken word album of the poems will also be published this month, followed by the hardcover on September 29.

Lana Del Rey is venturing into the book world.

The Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter will debut a book of poetry titled, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass, Simon & Schuster announced Thursday.

"Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass is the title poem of the book and the first poem I wrote of many," says the singer. "Some of which came to me in their entirety, which I dictated and then typed out, and some that I worked laboriously picking apart each word to make the perfect poem. They are eclectic and honest and not trying to be anything other than what they are and for that reason I’m proud of them, especially because the spirit in which they were written was very authentic."

In addition to a hardcover book, Del Rey will bring her poetry to life via a spoken word performance in an audiobook. The singer will recite her poems accompanied by music from Grammy Award-winning musician Jack Antonoff. The spoken word album will be available on July 28 for electronic download from all major audiobook retailers. Vinyl and CD editions of the spoken word album will be available on October 2, from Interscope.

The upcoming book marks the singer's first collection. Violet is set to feature more than thirty poems, including Never to Heaven, The Land of 1,000 Fires, Past the Bushes Cypress Thriving, LA Who Am I to Love You?, and more. The hardcover edition will showcase typewritten manuscript pages alongside original photography taken by the singer.

The hardcover edition will be available on September 29.

"Lana Del Rey is an era-defining artist. She is a mythmaker and auteur—a visionary who is capable of articulating and setting the mood of a cultural moment," said Simon & Schuster Senior Editor Stuart Roberts. "Her poetry is deeply intimate and affecting. This is one of Lana’s most arresting projects yet. Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass is unquestionably another tour de force from LDR, and we’re proud to be her publisher."