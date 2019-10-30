Landmark Theatres Taps Paul Serwitz as President

The veteran film buyer arrives from Regal Entertainment Group.

Veteran Regal Theatres executive Paul Serwitz has been named president and COO of Landmark Theatres less than a week after Ted Mundorff's surprise exit.

Landmark owner Charles S. Cohen announced the hire Wednesday. In December, Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner sold the country's largest independent theater circuit to Cohen Media Group, an indie film company owned by the billionaire real estate developer and devoted cinephile.

"Paul Serwitz has vast experience in all aspects of film exhibition and acquisition, in both local markets and on the national front. He is highly respected and has cultivated solid relationships throughout the film industry — all of which make him the perfect choice to lead Landmark Theatres into the future," Cohen said in a statement.

Serwitz spent 17 years as vp film for Regal. For much of that time, he oversaw the circuit's art and specialty program, growing that segment of the business to nearly $200 million a year.

Landmark, dedicated to showcasing specialty films, operates 51 theaters in 27 markets, including the popular upscale Landmark multiplex on Pico Boulevard in Los Angeles — a haven for Academy voters — and the newer The Landmark at 57 West in New York City, where Cohen has long been based.

Added Serwitz, "I have long admired the unique space Landmark occupies in the exhibition and theatrical landscape. They are a trailblazer in the cinema experience. I am thrilled to have this opportunity to join Landmark and help expand the company's vision and reach."