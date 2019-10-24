Landmark Theatres Chief Ted Mundorff Resigns Amid New Ownership

The veteran indie exhibition executive has been with the circuit for more than 15 years.

Longtime Landmark Theatres CEO Ted Mundorff has resigned less than a year after the country's largest independent cinema chain came under new ownership, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news is certain to rattle Hollywood studios and indie film companies, who have worked with Mundorff at Landmark for more than 15 years. He played a key role in the circuit's expansion and branding.

In December, Mark Cuban and Todd Wagner sold the circuit to Cohen Media Group, an indie film company owned by billionaire real estate developer and devoted cinephile Charles S. Cohen.

Landmark, dedicated to showcasing specialty films, operates 56 theaters in 27 markets. That includes the popular, upscale Landmark location in West Los Angeles — a preferred destination for Academy voters — and the newer The Landmark at 57 West in New York City, where Cohen has long been based.

At the time of the sale, Cohen Media Group emphasized that Mundorff would remain in his job, as will the rest of Mundorff's senior team. But sources say there was a different opinion as to management styles as the months unfolded.

Mundorff has not decided on his next move, sources add. The executive informed his staff on late Thursday that he was departing the company.

Cohen Media Group couldn't immediately be reached for comment.