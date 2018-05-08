LAPD Chief Charlie Beck Hit With Unknown Substance During Speech, Suspects Detained

The incident occurred during a police commission meeting at about 10:30 a.m., according to authorities.

Two women were detained after they allegedly threw an unknown powdery substance on Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck on Tuesday.

Two unidentified female suspects have been detained.

Hazmat crews from the LAPD and Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene to identify the substance thrown.

The room was cleared.

No further information was released.