Nipsey Hussle Killing Suspect Identified By LAPD

Authorities are looking for 29-year-old Eric Holder for his possible involvement in the Sunday murder of the rapper and community activist.

Los Angeles police have identified a man who they suspect shot and killed rapper Nipsey Hussle on Sunday.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Eric Holder of Los Angeles, he has been linked to the fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in the area of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, police said. Police say Holder was last seen in a 2016 white 4-door Chevy Cruze CA license plate 7RJD742. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Monday morning, police told The Hollywood Reporter the manhunt for the gunman was "huge," describing it as an "all hands on deck" operation.

Born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper and community activist died around 4 p.m. after he was shot multiple times outside his clothing store business, according to police and the coroner's office. His autopsy was Monday. The L.A. County coroner determined the rapper died from gunshot wounds of the head and torso, with his death being certified as a homicide. Two others were also shot, but survived.

The slaying sent shockwaves through the music, sports and entertainment community. Some of the biggest stars across the industries turned to social media to share their heartbreak and anger, including Meek Mill, Pharrell Williams, Chance the Rapper, LeBron James and Ava DuVernay, among numerous others.

LAPD Commissioner Steve Soboroff revealed Sunday that plans had been put in place for the rapper and some of his crew to meet with police to discuss ways he could help combat gang violence and "help us help kids," he said. "I’m so very sad." On Monday, Soboroff confirmed to THR that meeting will still take place in Hussle's honor.

Not even an hour after the shooting, hundreds gathered near the crime scene Sunday to mourn the late rapper. His music blasting, fans and community members — many carrying signs — gathered to honor the man and console one another.