LAPD Investigating How Apparent Recruitment Ad Got On Breitbart

"We are aware that a recruitment advertisement has been circulated on a website that creates a negative juxtaposition to our core values," the department said.

Los Angeles police are investigating after an apparent recruitment ad was posted on Breibart

"The LAPD celebrates diversity and embraces it within our ranks, and within the city we serve," the department said in a statement posted to social media.

An investigation into how the apparent ad appeared on the conservative news site has begun, the department announced.

"We take matters like this very seriously, and have begun an initial inquiry into the matter and to determine its validity, as well as what future steps can and will be taken to avoid this situation occurring in the future," reads the department statement.

Chief Michel Moore stressed the ad did not come from LAPD.

"No. LAPD did NOT purchase or otherwise acquire ad space on that website," he said via Twitter. "Senior leadership at LA City Personnel Department also relayed they did not authorize or pay for this ad either. Both Depts s investigating whether spoof/other effort to discredit LAPD."