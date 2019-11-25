LAPD Officer-Involved Shooting Closes Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood

It is unclear how many people were hurt.

An officer-involved shooting took place Monday morning in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Highland Avenue.

Police received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a robbery in the area. Once officers arrived on scene, they heard a call for help and the shooting took place, police told The Hollywood Reporter.

ABC7 News reports one person was hospitalized and Sunset is closed in both directions.

Police did not have any additional information about the situation.

More to come.