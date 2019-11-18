Lara Logan Enters the Fox News Media Universe

The former '60 Minutes' journalist will host a four-part documentary series for streamer Fox Nation.

Lara Logan is not joining Fox News as a host or contributor, but she is entering the company's corporate fray by signing on to host a four-part documentary series for the streaming service Fox Nation.

The show, to be called No Agenda with Lara Logan, will debut on the OTT service in January and will offer four episodes on each of the following topics: media bias, immigration, socialism and veterans.

"As we continue to expand Fox Nation, this series is the exact kind of compelling content we want to deliver to our subscribers and superfans,” Fox Nation boss John Finley said in a statement.

“This series is what American people tell me they want everywhere I go — honest, independent journalism that will not bow to propagandists and political operatives who use the media as a weapon to silence, punish and bully," Logan said. "I am so proud to be part of this team."

The former 60 Minutes correspondent re-emerged earlier this year as a high-profile critic of the mainstream media, which she derided as biased and uninterested in the truth.

When Fox News host Sean Hannity lobbied for her to join the network in an interview on his show, she demurred. "I've known Hannity a long time," she told The Hollywood Reporter in February. "He's been saying that since the day I met him."

Logan expressed an interest in working again for a television news company. "There are many [companies] I would work for but I'm not going to be something I'm not," she said. "I'm not going to pretend to be conservative so I can be the darling of the conservative media. I'm going to be who I am. There are people who are dying for me to go to Fox so they can say, 'Look, I knew it.' That makes it so easy for them."

She dipped her toe into the conservative media waters by joining the right-leaning network Sinclair Broadcast Group as a special correspondent focused on immigration reporting.

"I'm not looking for the big contract and the big pedestal from which they can knock me down," Logan told THR at the time.

She filed several reports for Sinclair under the banner "Lara Logan Investigates," most recently in July.