Former CBS News Reporter Lara Logan Joining Sinclair

The '60 Minutes' journalist, who left the network last year, will be a special correspondent for the conservative media giant.

In late February, former CBS News foreign correspondent Lara Logan outlined her conditions for taking another job in media after quietly leaving the broadcast network last year.

"There are many [companies] I would work for but I'm not going to be something I'm not," she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview. "I'm not going to pretend to be conservative so I can be the darling of the conservative media. I'm going to be who I am."

She has now found a fit with Sinclair Broadcast Group, the conservative media conglomerate that is hiring her for a three-month stint as a special correspondent focusing on the U.S.-Mexico border.

"There's no interference whatsoever," Logan told THR. "The mandate is to just go down there and come back with great stories. That's it. ... I never expected that at this point in my career, after all these years, I would have that kind of freedom."

Logan, who lives in Texas but has never covered the border dispute before, has become a star in conservative circles since appearing on a Feb. 15 podcast and criticizing the mainstream media as left-leaning. She's appeared regularly on Fox News opinion shows in recent weeks, leading to speculation that she could join the network.

"I'm not looking for the big contract and the big pedestal from which they can knock me down," said Logan, adding that Sinclair approached her agent with the reporting opportunity.

"We've had conversations on and off for probably more than a year," said Scott Livingston, Sinclair's vice president of news. "We're thrilled to have her on our team. I think she's a great fit. She's smart, dynamic, resilient and tough as nails. She's an incredible journalist. ... To be able to add an elite reporter to our team is an incredible opportunity for us."

Asked whether the gig could become a long-time role, Logan said it's hard to predict: "I'm not a prophet. It just depends." When asked the same question, Livingston said, "I hope so."

Logan anticipates being "targeted" by critics for taking on the assignment. "I don't know if I'm going to even survive this," she said.

"What we know is that Media Matters for America hates them more than Fox News," Logan said. "Sinclair is not the devil that Media Matters and the propaganda makes it out to be."

Livingston said the hiring is in line with Sinclair's "commitment to impactful reporting, stories you can't find anywhere else, on the local and national level," adding, "This is all about expanding our audience-base."

Since leaving CBS News in 2018, Logan has drawn interest from mostly conservative media organizations. "What's the alternative?" she asked. "To never work again? Because organizations on the other side of the ideological spectrum aren't lined up to offer me jobs?"

In joining Sinclair, Logan is following the path sketched by Sharyl Attkisson, who left her role as a CBS News investigative reporter in 2014, claimed that she was iced out for being a conservative, and later joined the network as host of a weekly news show.

"The question, to me, is who would Lara be willing to work for given the current media climate?" Attkisson said in February when asked about her future. "Once we are determined to find a way to continue to report accurately and without improper interference, it becomes a self-limiting question."

Logan re-iterated that she's still interested in working for herself — to that end, she's working on a book proposal and is still exploring the possibility of launching a podcast.