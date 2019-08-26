Lara Spencer Apologizes to Male Dancers for Mocking Prince George's Love of Ballet on 'GMA'

Spencer interviewed three dancing stars on Monday's 'Good Morning America' to discuss her comments targeted at the prince.

Lara Spencer sat down with three professional male dancers on Monday's episode of Good Morning America, following her jokes targeted at Prince George for taking ballet.

While informing viewers about the prince's new hobby on Thursday's episode of the morning show, Spencer said that Prince William said his son loves ballet. "I have news for you, Prince William: We'll see how long that lasts," said Spencer.

The comment sparked outrage on social media, with many taking to Twitter to express their opinions on the national news anchor.

Spencer, who had apologized on social media, again apologized for the comments on Monday's episode. "I screwed up," she began. "The comment I made about dance was insensitive. It was stupid and I am deeply sorry. I have spoken with several members of the dance community over the past few days. I have listened. I have learned about the bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance."

Following the apology, Spencer introduced a pre-recorded interview with Cats star Robbie Fairchild, So You Think You Can Dance‘s two-time Emmy-winning choreographer Travis Wall and Joffrey Ballet principal dancer Fabrice Calmels.

"The fact that you're able to be here and talk with us is really important because we are a community of love and in order for us to move forward, we have to move forward together," Fairchild told Spencer at the beginning of the interview.

Wall later reflected on how So You Think You Can Dance has changed how male dancers are represented. "How many boys have started to dance because of that show makes me so proud to represent that show," he said. "I think that the message that I was just trying to get across was that I want more boys to dance. We make such beautiful art and we create such beautiful moments in this world. And I wish the world would dance more."

"I just wish people would be more open-minded and understand what others are doing," Calmels said about what he hoped would come from the attention of Spencer's previous comments. "More empathy would be lovely. I teach young kids, and boys — they just drop, because of the social stigma around the form. Children should be entitled to experience things without the bullying."

The performers spoke about finding inspiration in being bullied to pursue a career in the dance industry. While Walls said that it's important to have male dancers act as role models for aspiring performers, Fairchild reflected on how Gene Kelly was his role model.

He said he hoped his role in the upcoming film adaption of Cats will help expose the world to the importance of dance the same way Kelly's role in Singin' in the Rain did for him. "Dance has the ability to tell amazing stories and there's nothing more feline than ballet," he said. "It was just like the most crazy experience and here I am thinking, 'Who is gonna see this and have that moment?'"

Spencer once again apologized to the dancers for her comments, which they graciously accepted. "I thank you all for giving me the opportunity to apologize personally to you," she told the dancers. "And for you guys coming in here to sit and talk to me and to educate me. And again, I’m really sorry."

The news anchor first apologized for her comments in an Instagram post. "My sincere apologies for an insensitive comment I made in pop news yesterday. From ballet to anything one wants to explore in life, I say GO FOR IT," she captioned the photo. "I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions. Go climb your mountain-and love every minute of it."

Watch the full segment below.