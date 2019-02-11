Larry Brand, Screenwriter on 'Halloween: Resurrection,' Dies at 69

He wrote and directed films for Roger Corman early in his career.

Larry Brand, a writer-director who worked for producer Roger Corman and contributed to the screenplay for Halloween: Resurrection, has died. He was 69.

Brand died unexpected Saturday at his home in Hollywood, Rebecca Reynolds, his writing partner of 39 years, announced. They launched the production company 8180 Films in 2008.

With budgets ranging from $15,000 to $15 million, Brand's films included such independent releases as Paranoia (1998) and Christina (2010) and such studio productions as the sequel Halloween: Resurrection (2002) and Hard Luck (2006), a feature for Sony Pictures Home Entertainment that starred Wesley Snipes.

Brand also co-wrote A Perfect Man (2013), starring Liev Schreiber and Jeanne Tripplehorn.

Early in his career, Brand wrote, directed and appeared in The Drifter (1988) and wrote and helmed Masque of the Red Death (1989) and Overexposed (1990) for the indie legend Corman.

Born in New York City on Dec. 16, 1949, Brand was raised in Forest Hills, Queens. He attended Forest Hills High School and City College in New York before heading to Los Angeles in 1974. His first job in the industry was as a driver and production assistant for Orson Welles.

Brand wrote episodes The Fall Guy and The Magical World of Disney before teaming with Reynolds on the script for the psychological thriller Backfire (1987), starring Karen Allen, Keith Carradine and Jeff Fahey.

He also directed The Coexist Comedy Tour (2012), a documentary, and Beyond Glory (2016), starring Stephen Lang and Gary Sinise, and co-wrote and directed The Girl on the Train (2014).

More recently, he worked on the Hollywood & Crime podcasts Young Charlie and The Wonderland Murders.

Survivors include his brothers Tim and Nick, sister-in-law Amanda and nephew Chris. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association or The Munchkins' Mission.