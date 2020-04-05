Larry David Calls Woody Allen's Memoir a "Great Book"

In a New York Times profile, the comedian said of the director's controversial book, "It’s just a great book and it’s hard to walk away after reading that book thinking that this guy did anything wrong."

Woody Allen's memoir may have received widespread criticism, but it has found a fan in Larry David.

The Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm star revealed in a New York Times profile posted Saturday that he's been reading Allen's 400-page memoir Apropos of Nothing while quarantined at home amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"It's pretty great, it’s a fantastic book, so funny," David said of the filmmaker's memoir. "You feel like you’re in the room with him."

He added: "It’s just a great book and it’s hard to walk away after reading that book thinking that this guy did anything wrong."

David worked with Allen on the 2009 comedy Whatever Works, in which David starred as the film's lead.

The comedian's support for the memoir arrives after Allen faced major backlash. The filmmaker's memoir was originally slated to be published by Hachette Book Group this month, but the company made the decision to pull Apropos of Nothing a day after employees staged a walkout in protest over the book.

Ronan Farrow, whose reporting on Harvey Weinstein's years of predation was documented in his book Catch and Kill, has repeatedly stated he believes his sister Dylan Farrow's allegations that Allen sexually abused her as a child. (Allen has denied the allegations.) As a means of protesting the book, Ronan also announced that he would cut ties with the publisher.

After learning of Hachette's decision to no longer publish the memoir, Dylan tweeted, "I'm in awe and so very grateful." Meanwhile, Ronan also shared on social media that he was "grateful to all the Hachette employees who spoke up and to the company for listening."

Though dropped, Allen's memoir eventually found a new home in Arcade Publishing, who published the book it described as a "candid and comprehensive personal account" on March 23.

A representative for Mia and Ronan Farrow says the family has no comment on Apropos of Nothing, but that a statement tweeted by Ronan's sister Dylan in 2018 "still stands."