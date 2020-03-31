Larry David Urges People to "Sit on the Couch and Watch TV" in Virus PSA

The clip shows the 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' creator seated in an armchair, speaking to the camera about the importance of social distancing.

In a public service announcement aimed toward California's coronavirus response, Larry David is urging people to stay home to curb the spread of the viral COVID-19 illness.

Specifically, he's asking the community to take advantage of the "once in a lifetime" instruction to sit on the couch and watch television.

The clip, posted to the Twitter account of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, shows the Curb Your Enthusiasm creator and actor seated in an armchair, directly speaking to the camera — with his signature liveliness and enthusiasm — about social distancing.

"Hi, I'm Larry David," he begins in the PSA. "Obviously somebody put me up to this, 'cause it's generally not the kind of thing I do, but I basically want to address the idiots out there, you know who you are — you're going out — I don't know what you're doing, you're socializing too close, it's not good, you're hurting old people like me. Well, not me, I have nothing to do with you, I'll never see you. But, you know, let's say, other people who might be your relatives! Who the hell knows?"

He continues, "But, the problem is, you're passing up a fantastic opportunity — a once in a lifetime opportunity — to stay in the house, sit on the couch and watch TV! I don't know how you're passing that up! Well... maybe 'cause you're not that bright. But... here it is. Go home, watch TV! That's my advice to you."

David, 72, then references his observational comedy show on HBO, which is currently in season 10, by noting that troublesome circumstances tend to occur when his character, playing a version of himself, leaves the house and interacts with the world: "You know, if you've seen my show, nothing good ever happens out of the house, you know that. There's just trouble out there. It's not a good place to be."

He concludes by emphasizing, "So, stay home... and... you know, don't see anyone, except maybe if there's a plumbing emergency, let the plumber in and then, you know, wipe everything down after he leaves, but that's it."

