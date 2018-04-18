Larry King On His Seventh Daytime Emmy Nomination and What's Next | Meet Your Nominee

"Look at the youth of today, mobilizing themselves. You’re going to see it in the ballot box," King said. "This group will vote and you’ll see them in November."

Larry King has spent decades interviewing prominent figures in our history and he’s not slowing down anytime soon. Receiving his seventh Daytime Emmy nomination for Larry King Now, the legendary host sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to discuss what makes this recognition even sweeter, his most memorable interview and how the today's young people are making him excited for the future.

“You know, I’ve had such a good fortune. I’m so happy with what I’ve attained. I’m very grateful,” King told THR. With seven years and 900 episodes under his belt, he reflected on why this nomination for extra special.

“All I ever wanted to be was to be on the radio when I was a kid. That was my goal. I never thought I’d be on worldwide television or there was an Internet coming. I never thought that,” he said. “So a win would be nice but it’s nice to be nominated, especially because we’re the only digital show nominated.”

King has a long list of interviews under his belt but he spoke to THR about his sit-down with Caitlyn Jenner, calling it an “interesting day.”

“I knew Bruce Jenner very well, interviewed him many times, great athlete and great guy,” he said. “Caitlyn was beautiful, she was thoughtful, she wasn’t angry that Trump wasn’t treating people that right way. I like her a lot. I liked her as Bruce, I like her as Caitlyn.”

King also spoke on his hope for the younger generation following their demand for gun control, saying, “Look at the youth of today, mobilizing themselves. You’re going to see it in the ballot box. They historically don’t vote. That will change. This group will vote and you’ll see them in November.”

He continued, “I love their activism, I love their involvement. No matter what kind of political agenda they on, they’re into it.”