Rob Reiner, Ryan Murphy, Mark Ruffalo Remember "Fierce Advocate" Larry Kramer

Hollywood stars and public figures took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute to Larry Kramer. The Oscar-nominated screenwriter, playwright, author and trailblazing gay rights and AIDS activist died Wednesday of pneumonia. He was 84.

Kramer was best known for penning the play The Normal Heart, which debuted at The Public Theater in New York City in 1985.

He wrote the screenplays for Women in Love, which he earned an Oscar nomination for in 1969, 1973's Lost Horizon and 2014's HBO film version of The Normal Heart, which was directed by Ryan Murphy and starred Mark Ruffalo, Matt Bomer, Taylor Kitsch, Jim Parsons and Julia Roberts. That version won two Emmys, including outstanding TV movie, among other awards.

In addition to The Normal Heart, Kramer also wrote the plays Sissies' Scrapbook, A Minor Dark Age, Just Say No, A Play about a Farce, The Furniture of Home and The Destiny of Me.

Also a novelist, Kramer wrote the fiction books Faggots, The American People Volume 1, Search for My Heart and The American People: Volume 2, The Brutality of Fact.

Kramer often examined what it meant to be gay in America in his writing.

Rob Reiner wrote about Kramer's passing on Twitter. "We shared the stage in Lance Black’s play, '8' which highlighted our fight for marriage equality," he wrote. "He was a fierce advocate for gay rights. He and his passionate voice will be missed."

Pose writer, director and executive producer Janet Mock remembered Kramer as "an icon and true fighter until the very end" on Twitter.

Mia Farrow called Kramer "a great man" on Twitter. "Larry Kramer was a magnificent force whose intellect, heart & outrage awakened the nation to the horrors & losses of AIDS, the need for treatment & the inexcusable apathy of the Reagan WH," she wrote. "Love to David Webster, his husband."

Jamie Lee Curtis remembered Kramer as "a warrior when there was nothing but fear." The actress tweeted, "We all owe him a debt."

"Don’t know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged," Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on Twitter. "What an extraordinary writer, what a life."

Andy Cohen praised Kramer's advocacy on Twitter. "Everyone in the LGBTQ community owes you a debt of gratitude," he wrote.

Ryan Murphy, who directed HBO's 2014 film adaptation of The Normal Heart, wrote on Instagram: "[Kramer] was so passionate and so vital I never imagined he would pass. I thought he'd outlive us all. His work and his spirit will. In his memory, watch 'The Normal Heart' on HBO today. Or better yet, send an outraged email or tweet to a neglectful politician of your choice. He would have liked that."

Mark Ruffalo, who starred in The Normal Heart, tweeted, "Dear Larry Kramer, It was the greatest honor getting to work with you and spend time learning about organizing and activism. We lost a wonderful man and artist today. I will miss you. The world will miss you."

Ruffalo's Normal Heart co-star Matt Bomer added on Instagram, "Larry Kramer. I don’t have the words to properly express my gratitude, admiration, and love for you. Your writing was bold, courageous, and urgent. It educated, stirred people to action, and saved lives. A towering intellect and an amazing wit. My time with you is something I will treasure for the rest of my life. Rest In Peace my friend."

Sad to hear of Larry Kramer’s passing. We shared the stage in Lance Black’s play, “8” which highlighted our fight for marriage equality. He was a fierce advocate for gay rights. He and his passionate voice will be missed. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 27, 2020

Rest in power to an icon and true fighter until the very end. We thank you, Larry Kramer. https://t.co/arggtehkYx — Janet Mock (@janetmock) May 27, 2020

We have lost a great man. Larry Kramer was a magnificent force whose intellect, heart & outrage awakened the nation to the horrors & losses of AIDS, the need for treatment & the inexcusable apathy of the Reagan WH. Love to David Webster, his husband https://t.co/tuegZYPcEF — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer, Author and Outspoken AIDS Activist, Dies at 84. gratitude to you Larry and rest in power. God bless all the people who’s lives you have changed with your fierce and powerful voice inspiring artists like Ellen barkin who loved you so much. https://t.co/W24GkVTSP6 — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) May 27, 2020

The Normal Heart. RIP, genius & AIDS warrior Larry Kramer. https://t.co/NKHhTeD34W — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) May 27, 2020

He was a warrior when there was nothing but fear. We all owe him a debt. https://t.co/ibR9GDLOlF — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 27, 2020

Don’t know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged. What an extraordinary writer, what a life.

Thank you, Larry Kramer. pic.twitter.com/M3hA0cNrCU — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 27, 2020

This is the #larrykramer I will always remember, filled with rage and defiance. He changed the world. We queers have lost a hero today. I will miss you my friend. Rest In Power. pic.twitter.com/VkGGiePNPL — Lea DeLaria (@realleadelaria) May 27, 2020

invincible - #heartbreaking - American hero Larry Kramer, Playwright and Outspoken AIDS Activist, Dies at 84 https://t.co/bYPqzRgBYH — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 27, 2020

Larry Kramer was a superhero. A man who never let comfort get in the way of progress. An outspoken advocate, saving countless lives, he led a community to stand up and demand recognition/to be acknowledged as human. Let us keep raising hell against all injustices in his honor. — Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) May 27, 2020

God Bless You, Larry Kramer. Everyone in the LGBTQ community owes you a debt of gratitude. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) May 27, 2020