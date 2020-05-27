CULTURE Rob Reiner, Ryan Murphy, Mark Ruffalo Remember "Fierce Advocate" Larry Kramer 10:30 AM PDT 5/27/2020 by Katherine Schaffstall FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of Sundance International Film Festival Mia Farrow, Jamie Lee Curtis, Janet Mock and Andy Cohen were among those who took to social media to mourn the 'Normal Heart' playwright, who died Wednesday. Hollywood stars and public figures took to social media on Wednesday to pay tribute to Larry Kramer. The Oscar-nominated screenwriter, playwright, author and trailblazing gay rights and AIDS activist died Wednesday of pneumonia. He was 84. Kramer was best known for penning the play The Normal Heart, which debuted at The Public Theater in New York City in 1985. He wrote the screenplays for Women in Love, which he earned an Oscar nomination for in 1969, 1973's Lost Horizon and 2014's HBO film version of The Normal Heart, which was directed by Ryan Murphy and starred Mark Ruffalo, Matt Bomer, Taylor Kitsch, Jim Parsons and Julia Roberts. That version won two Emmys, including outstanding TV movie, among other awards. In addition to The Normal Heart, Kramer also wrote the plays Sissies' Scrapbook, A Minor Dark Age, Just Say No, A Play about a Farce, The Furniture of Home and The Destiny of Me. Also a novelist, Kramer wrote the fiction books Faggots, The American People Volume 1, Search for My Heart and The American People: Volume 2, The Brutality of Fact. Kramer often examined what it meant to be gay in America in his writing. Rob Reiner wrote about Kramer's passing on Twitter. "We shared the stage in Lance Black’s play, '8' which highlighted our fight for marriage equality," he wrote. "He was a fierce advocate for gay rights. He and his passionate voice will be missed." Pose writer, director and executive producer Janet Mock remembered Kramer as "an icon and true fighter until the very end" on Twitter. Mia Farrow called Kramer "a great man" on Twitter. "Larry Kramer was a magnificent force whose intellect, heart & outrage awakened the nation to the horrors & losses of AIDS, the need for treatment & the inexcusable apathy of the Reagan WH," she wrote. "Love to David Webster, his husband." Jamie Lee Curtis remembered Kramer as "a warrior when there was nothing but fear." The actress tweeted, "We all owe him a debt." "Don’t know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged," Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on Twitter. "What an extraordinary writer, what a life." Andy Cohen praised Kramer's advocacy on Twitter. "Everyone in the LGBTQ community owes you a debt of gratitude," he wrote. Ryan Murphy, who directed HBO's 2014 film adaptation of The Normal Heart, wrote on Instagram: "[Kramer] was so passionate and so vital I never imagined he would pass. I thought he'd outlive us all. His work and his spirit will. In his memory, watch 'The Normal Heart' on HBO today. Or better yet, send an outraged email or tweet to a neglectful politician of your choice. He would have liked that." Mark Ruffalo, who starred in The Normal Heart, tweeted, "Dear Larry Kramer, It was the greatest honor getting to work with you and spend time learning about organizing and activism. We lost a wonderful man and artist today. I will miss you. The world will miss you." Ruffalo's Normal Heart co-star Matt Bomer added on Instagram, "Larry Kramer. I don’t have the words to properly express my gratitude, admiration, and love for you. Your writing was bold, courageous, and urgent. It educated, stirred people to action, and saved lives. A towering intellect and an amazing wit. My time with you is something I will treasure for the rest of my life. Rest In Peace my friend." Read on to see what other people had to say about Kramer. Sad to hear of Larry Kramer’s passing. We shared the stage in Lance Black’s play, “8” which highlighted our fight for marriage equality. He was a fierce advocate for gay rights. He and his passionate voice will be missed. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) May 27, 2020 Rest in power to an icon and true fighter until the very end. We thank you, Larry Kramer. https://t.co/arggtehkYx — Janet Mock (@janetmock) May 27, 2020 We have lost a great man. Larry Kramer was a magnificent force whose intellect, heart & outrage awakened the nation to the horrors & losses of AIDS, the need for treatment & the inexcusable apathy of the Reagan WH. Love to David Webster, his husband https://t.co/tuegZYPcEF — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) May 27, 2020 Larry Kramer, Author and Outspoken AIDS Activist, Dies at 84. gratitude to you Larry and rest in power. God bless all the people who’s lives you have changed with your fierce and powerful voice inspiring artists like Ellen barkin who loved you so much. https://t.co/W24GkVTSP6 — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) May 27, 2020 The Normal Heart. RIP, genius & AIDS warrior Larry Kramer. https://t.co/NKHhTeD34W — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) May 27, 2020 He was a warrior when there was nothing but fear. We all owe him a debt. https://t.co/ibR9GDLOlF — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 27, 2020 Don’t know a soul who saw or read The Normal Heart and came away unmoved, unchanged. What an extraordinary writer, what a life. Thank you, Larry Kramer. pic.twitter.com/M3hA0cNrCU — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 27, 2020 This is the #larrykramer I will always remember, filled with rage and defiance. He changed the world. We queers have lost a hero today. I will miss you my friend. Rest In Power. pic.twitter.com/VkGGiePNPL — Lea DeLaria (@realleadelaria) May 27, 2020 Rest In Power dear,Fierce #LarryKramer Hero. THANKYOU for NEVER giving up the fight!#ACTUP #AIDS/HIV #Silence=Death @ New York, New York https://t.co/l2K5mFAJee — Debi Mazar (@debimazar) May 27, 2020 invincible - #heartbreaking - American hero Larry Kramer, Playwright and Outspoken AIDS Activist, Dies at 84 https://t.co/bYPqzRgBYH — ROSIE (@Rosie) May 27, 2020 Larry Kramer was a superhero. A man who never let comfort get in the way of progress. An outspoken advocate, saving countless lives, he led a community to stand up and demand recognition/to be acknowledged as human. Let us keep raising hell against all injustices in his honor. — Benj Pasek (@benjpasek) May 27, 2020 Rest in power King #LarryKramer https://t.co/U1FfNeTO7I — Pedro Pascal (@PedroPascal1) May 27, 2020 God Bless You, Larry Kramer. Everyone in the LGBTQ community owes you a debt of gratitude. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) May 27, 2020 View this post on Instagram I first met Larry Kramer in 2012. The film rights to his groundbreaking play "The Normal Heart" had become available, and I wanted them. We had a wonderful first meeting, he was kind and excited about my casting ideas -- Mark Ruffalo and Julia Roberts (who would both go on to do the HBO film with us). From there we got into negotiations, and he said he wanted one million dollars for the rights. "Larry!" I said, "that's a lot of money for a low budget film!" He paused and said "it's what I'm worth." I paid it. And I'm so glad I did. Larry knew the value of his work, his life, all gay people's lives -- and his fundamental stubborn belief in equality for all made him perhaps the single greatest and most important gay activist of all time. His fight against government, discrimination, prejudice and big Pharma helped save millions of lives. His fight changed the health care system as we know it. I admired him above all others. He deserved the Medal of Freedom. I loved working with him, his passion. I eventually even came to love our fights. I won a Golden Globe one year, and the first call I got the next morning was from Larry. "I'm glad you won, but I hated seeing you there," he sniffed. "Larry, you should be happy for me!" I said. "Well, I'm not," he replied. "Because you should have been at home working on our project." He was terrified after 30 years of development hell it wouldn't be made, that his tale of AIDS and rage and beauty would never be seen widely by young people. But we got it made. He cried when he saw the first cut. "All my friends, all my generation, gone...and it's fucking unfair it didn't need to happen" he said. Up until the end, we were still plotting. I recently bought the stage rights to do "The Normal Heart" and "The Destiny of Me" in rep on Broadway. He was so passionate and so vital I never imagined he would pass. I thought he'd outlive us all. His work and his spirit will. In his memory, watch "The Normal Heart" on HBO today. Or better yet, send an outraged email or tweet to a neglectful politician of your choice. He would have liked that. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on May 27, 2020 at 10:52am PDT Dear Larry Kramer, It was the greatest honor getting to work with you and spend time learning about organizing and activism. We lost a wonderful man and artist today. I will miss you. The world will miss you. pic.twitter.com/bU7Kv4kTnc — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 27, 2020 View this post on Instagram Larry Kramer. I don’t have the words to properly express my gratitude, admiration , and love for you. Your writing was bold, courageous, and urgent. It educated, stirred people to action, and saved lives. A towering intellect and an amazing wit. My time with you is something I will treasure for the rest of my life. Rest In Peace my friend. A post shared by Matt Bomer (@mattbomer) on May 27, 2020 at 9:11am PDT