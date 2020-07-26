Lars Bjorck, Producer and International Film Executive, Dies at 66

He worked on the Anne Hathaway-starrer 'Havoc,' directed by Barbara Kopple.

Lars Björck, an international film executive who also produced the 2005 drama Havoc, starring Anne Hathaway, Bijou Phillips and Shiri Appleby, has died. He was 66.

Björck died July 15 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York, after a battle with cancer, his daughter Listel said.

Björck and his late father, Lennart Björck, worked together in Björck Film Corp., which represented international distributors. More recently, he headed the Björck Film Alliance.

Havoc was directed by noted documentarian Barbara Kopple as her lone feature helming credit.

Lars Ole Björck was born on Nov. 26, 1953, in Lima, Peru, and studied at the American School of Paris. He moved to the U.S. in the early 1970s and went on to serve as an executive producer on Promise Her Anything (1999) and as president of Arrow Entertainment.

Survivors include his wife, Didi; children Listel and Kai-Lennart; sister Liselotte; and granddaughter Clarke. Donations in his memory can be made to Sunrise Movement.