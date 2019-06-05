'L.A.'s Finest' Finds U.K. Home on Fox

Sony Pictures Television's action series is set in the universe of Jerry Bruckheimer 'Bad Boys' franchise.

Fox Networks Group has acquired the U.K. rights for Sony Pictures Television's L.A.’s Finest, the action series from the universe of Jerry Bruckheimer Bad Boys franchise.

The 13-episode first season will kick off in Britain in July on Fox. In the U.S., cable giant Charter offers the show on its Spectrum Originals.

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television and 2.0 Entertainment in association with SPT, the series follows Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union), last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel, who has seemingly left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. Paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Jessica Alba), a working mother with an equally complex history, she is forced to confront how her unapologetic lifestyle may be hiding a greater personal secret, according to a plot description. Taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles while skirting the rules and speed limits, the duo becomes a force to be reckoned with – on the streets, and in each other’s lives.

“We’re excited to have Fox Networks Group on board and think this action-packed series will be a great fit for their audience,” said Holly Comiskey, senior vp, distribution & networks, SPT, U.K. and Ireland.

“With sparkling on-screen chemistry from Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba, L.A.’s Finest is a fun and fresh action series that Fox viewers will love," said Shoshana Wilson, director of programming, scheduling & acquisitions, Fox Networks Group Europe. "With amazing production values and from the makers of Bad Boys and the CSI franchise, the series is in keeping with Fox’s Hollywood heritage.”

Union and Alba executive produce alongside Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman (CSI franchise), KristieAnne Reed (Lucifer), Brandon Margolis (“The Blacklist”), Brandon Sonnier (“The Blacklist”), Pam Veasey (“CSI:NY”), Doug Belgrad (“Peter Rabbit”), Jeff Gaspin (“To Tell the Truth”), Jeff Morrone (“Atomic Blonde”) and Anton Cropper (“Suits”), who also directed the pilot.