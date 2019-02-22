'L.A.'s Finest' On-Set Accident Injures Two

The procedural, a spinoff of the 'Bad Boys' movie franchise, stars Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.

An incident on the set of LA’s Finest has resulted in two people sustaining injures, The Hollywood Reporter can confirm. The two people were taken to medical facilities on Thursday.

The Charter and Sony Pictures Television procedural is a spinoff of the Bad Boys movie franchise and stars Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union.

The series films in Los Angeles.

Deadline was first to report the injuries, noting that the incident involved a stunt car that crashed into a cargo crate during filming in San Pedro.

It is unclear if production resumed on Friday; The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Sony TV.

L.A.'s Finest, a spinoff of Bad Boys II, follows Syd Burnett (Union), who was last seen in Miami taking down a drug cartel and who has left her complicated past behind to become an LAPD detective. She is paired with a new partner, Nancy McKenna (Alba), a working mom with an equally complex past, and the two women, who don’t agree on much, find common ground when it comes to taking on the most dangerous criminals in Los Angeles.

The cast also includes Ernie Hudson, Zack Gilford, Duane Martin, and Ryan McPartlin.

L.A.'s Finest hails from Sony, Jerry Bruckheimer TV, Primary Wave and 2.0 Entertainment. Pam Veasey, Brandon Sonnier, Brandon Margolis, Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Jeff Gaspin, Jeff Morrone, Doug Belgrad, Union, Alba and Anton Cropper are executive producers.

More to come.