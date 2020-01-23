Anne Hathaway Uncovers an Arms Deal in 'The Last Thing He Wanted' Trailer

Ben Affleck, Willem Dafoe, Rosie Perez, Toby Jones, Mel Rodriguez and Edi Gathegi round out the cast of Dee Rees' Joan Didion novel adaptation.

Netflix's newest trailer for The Last Thing He Wanted follows veteran Washington D.C. reporter Elena McMahon (Anne Hathaway), who leaves her job on the 1984 campaign trail out of a sense of duty to her father, Dick McMahon (Willem Dafoe).

When her father guilts her into running a fool's errand on his behalf, she uses the opportunity to dive into a possible investigative story but ends up at the center of the very thing she was attempting to expose. The film is based on Joan Didion's 1996 novel of the same name, directed by Dee Rees. Rees co-wrote the screenplay with Marco Villalobos.

The trailer opens with Hathaway's Elena sitting in her office at the Associated Press, smoking a cigarette, when men charge in with rifles. "Some real things have happened lately," Elena says in a voiceover, as the men are entering the newspaper's office. "I want to know why."

Scenes of Elena grabbing her bags, heading for the airport and jumping into a moving car flash by. "The reporter with a moral compass, always a step ahead," Ben Affleck's Treat Morrison tells a man in an office. "Everything that happens, she's sourced up and in print."

Elena soon finds herself on dangerous ground as the Iran-Contra Affair's arms-for-drugs plot reaches its tipping point when she realizes people are moving crates, filled with "M-16s most likely." A military man shows the journalist a picture of her father taken at the scene of the arms deal.

"I got a big deal coming," her father tells her when they meet at a bar. "The big deal." When she realizes her father has something to do with the arms deal, she calls her newspaper coworker (Rosie Perez) and dives deep into the investigation, ultimately finding a warehouse full of crates.

Perez's character calls Elena and tells her nobody's been able to "get a read on this guy," as shots of Treat and Elena in a stranger's home looking for something, flash by. "All we do know about him, is when he shows up, it's usually the end of something. Not the beginning."

The audience sees Elena trying to escape from someone chasing her and testing the intensity of a weapon she found. When she walks into a bar, Treat is there, and she asks him how he found her. "If you had to pick a reporter capable of tracking a load of munitions to South America, wouldn't you pick you?" he asks her.

The Last Thing He Wanted hits Netflix on Feb. 21 after world premiering at the Sundance Film Festival.

Watch the full trailer below.