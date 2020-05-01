'The Last of Us' Leak Did Not Come From Naughty Dog Studio, Sony Says

Earlier this week, assets from the upcoming game were circulated online, spoiling major plot points.

Sony Interactive Entertainment is silencing rumors that this week's The Last of Us Part II leaks — which included assets from the upcoming game that revealed key plot points and its ending — came from an internal source at developer Naughty Dog.

"SIE has identified the primary individuals responsible for the unauthorized release of TLOU2 assets. They are not affiliated with Naughty Dog or SIE," Sony said in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Shortly after the leaks began circulating online earlier this week, rumors began to fly that the assets were shared by a disgruntled employee at Naughty Dog's studio. The leaks prompted Sony to set a final release date for the anticipated new game, which had been postponed "indefinitely" in early April (the game is now set for launch on June 19).

Sony did not share further information on the leaker, stating that the "information is subject to an on-going investigation."

Following the initial leak, Naughty Dog shared a statement on Twitter: “It’s disappointing to see the release and sharing of pre-release footage from development. Do your best to avoid spoilers and we ask that you don’t spoil it for others.”

Game director Neil Druckmann also commented on the leak earlier this week, saying, "Heartbroken for the team. Heartbroken for our fans. We’re still incredibly excited to get the game into your hands."