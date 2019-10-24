'The Last of Us Part II' Release Date Pushed Back

The anticipated game is now scheduled to debut in May.

Video game developer Naughty Dog has pushed back the release date of its anticipated upcoming action adventure title The Last of Us Part II.

"As we were closing out sections of the game ... we realized we simply didn’t have enough time to bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality," game writer-director and Naughty Dog vp Neil Druckmann said in a blog post on Thursday.

The game is now scheduled to release on May 29, 2020. The title was originally slated to launch on Feb. 21, as revealed during a PlayStation State of Play live stream in September and at a press event held in Los Angeles that same day.

"While we’re relieved that we won’t have to compromise our vision, we’re disappointed that we weren’t able to avoid this exact situation," said Druckmann. "We wish we could’ve foreseen the amount of polish we needed, but the size and scope of this game got the better of us. We hate disappointing our fans and for that we’re sorry."

Naughty Dog's announcement came on the same morning that fellow game company Ubisoft revealed that it would also be delaying a number of titles, including Watch Dog Legions and Rainbow Six Quarantine, due to poor performance of its recent releases Ghost Recon Breakpoint and The Division 2.

The Last of Us Part II is one of 2020's most anticipated releases. The game is a follow-up to 2013's The Last of Us, which was the third-best-selling game on the PlayStation 3 and has sold more than 17 million copies in its lifetime.