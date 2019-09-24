'The Last of Us Part II' Release Date, Trailer Revealed

Sony's latest State of Play live stream also featured an extended look at 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.'

Sony dropped its latest State of Play live stream on Tuesday, in which the company announced news about upcoming titles for the PlayStation 4 and PSVR systems.

The biggest reveal was a release date for Naughty Dog's The Last of Us: Part II — which was featured in an new trailer — and will hit stores on Feb. 21, 2020.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2013 original, which was first announced at PlayStation Experience in December 2016, again puts players in control of Ellie as she fights off zombies infected with the Cordyceps fungus, as well as a mysterious new group of human antagonists.

"You don't know what you're walking into," Tommy — brother to Joel, the first game's main protagonist — tells Ellie at one point in the trailer of her plans to leave their well-fortified camp on a quest for, it appears, revenge. "You don't know how large that group is, how armed."

"I don't care," she responds.

The live stream also featured an extended look at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which releases Oct. 25. Among the other games highlighted were whimsical title Wattam, from the creators of Katamari Damacy, which comes to PS4 in December, and Arise: A Simple Story , which was only revealed to be "coming soon."

Night School's Afterparty, where players are invited to "escape hell with your best bud," was announced as coming to PS4 on Oct. 29 this year.

Also announced: A Death Stranding limited-edition PS4 Pro bundle will be available when the game launches on Nov. 8.

Watch the latest trailer for The Last of Us: Part II below.